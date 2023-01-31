BRATTLEBORO — A local up and coming youth hockey player recently achieved a personal goal that will likely make him that much more formidable on the ice.
Senji Kimura is the goaltender for the Brattleboro Hockey Association 12U peewee team, which is in the North Division of the Greater Springfield League.
Kimura, a Brattleboro resident, was recently selected to represent Vermont at USA Hockey’s New England District Futures Development Camp in Portland, Maine, March 24–26.
Tryouts to attend the camp were held by the Vermont State Amateur Hockey Association on Dec. 28.
Kimura said he tried out for the camp last year but was not selected. Going into tryouts this year, Kimura said he was determined to make the cut.
Still, when the news finally came, it was a surprise.
“I was actually eating food with my parents and my family,” Kimura said before a recent practice at Nelson Withington Skating Facility. “I looked over at her (his mom) and saw that I made it and I just sat there in shock. I wasn’t really expecting to make it. I was just going there to just try out. … I was very happy and excited that I made it.”
His coach, Joe Fortier, said he saw Kimura a few days later at practice after he had been selected, but that there was no discussion between the two about Kimura making the team.
“I heard about it from his father and the other coaches on the team,” said Fortier. “He’s a pretty humble kid, but he was very happy, very pleased with himself to be able to make that team.”
Through the first 12 games of this season, Kimura as the sole goalie allowed just 12 goals. The number of goals allowed was the lowest in the Greater Springfield League. At the same time, the Nonotuck Valley team, which was also undefeated at 13-0 in the U12 South Division, had allowed 18 goals. Within the North Division, the second lowest total of goals allowed was 33 by Westfield, which was ranked number two in the division.
Since those standings and statistics were posted on Jan. 12, Brattleboro has stayed undefeated with a record of 16-0 and Kimura has allowed just four more goals.
Despite the success he has had on the ice, Kimura is quick to credit his teammates for some of the statistics he has posted this year.
“I’ve been playing goalie since I was maybe six years old, but also it’s not only me just making the save. My defense helps me out a lot, my offense back checking, just getting back and helping me out,” Senji said, specifically mentioning teammate Domenic McKay. “Everyone works hard on this team, and everyone does what they’re supposed to do to help me out.”
Kimura said he is looking forward to several things when the camp is held in March. While he said he is looking forward to meeting new people and having fun, the first thing he mentioned is competing against a higher level of competition.
“It’s definitely going to help me out a lot because we’re there for those three days [and] we’re there for all those hours that we’re just going to pretty much be playing hockey all of the time,” Kimura said.
Fortier said he believes that Kimura’s competitive nature will allow him to thrive when he attends the camp in March. What’s more, he believes that the experience, and playing against higher level athletes, is going to help Kimura tremendously going forward.
“I think it will certainly build on the skill set he already has, which is pretty extensive for his age,” said Fortier. “He’s kind of coming into a level where it starts to get a little more competitive as you get a little bit older. The kids are taking hockey a little more seriously, they want to be there [and] they’re working hard at it. So, I think this is just going to … help his ability, his hockey career, going forward. He’s the heir apparent high school goalie.”