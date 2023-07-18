HANOVER, N.H. — New Hampshire won both Lions Twin State Soccer Cup games over the weekend at Hanover High School.
The New Hampshire girls defeated Vermont 5-2, scoring four second half goals. Twin sisters Isabelle and Sophia Keogh combined to score all five goals for New Hampshire in the win.
Leland & Gray’s Abby Towle and Spaulding’s Sage MacAuley recorded goals for Vermont, and Towle also added an assist.
New Hampshire has come out on top in the majority of the contests between the two states, with a record of 21-14-5 on the girls side.
The New Hampshire boys picked up the 3-2 win over Vermont and now have a slim lead in the series with a record of 20-18-10, according to previous reports.