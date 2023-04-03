WESTMINSTER — When the Bellows Falls softball team opens its season in just under two weeks, the team’s style of play will be a little different from last season.
Two of the big bats from last year’s team are gone. Grace Wilkinson, who also played shortstop last year, graduated, and Haley Henslee moved away from the area. Without the same level of power in the lineup, the offense will be shifting to using speed and agility to put pressure on opposing defenses to make plays.
“We’re focusing right now on a lot of small ball and being able to get bunts down,” said head coach Don Laurendeau. “I know that we’re not going to be knocking the ball over the fence a lot so we have to focus on small ball. We will be running a lot, bunting a lot, trying to move runners around. I told the girls, I don’t care how we get on base I just want base runners and that’s what we’re focusing on right now.”
The Terriers have a solid nucleus returning. Of the 13 players on this year’s team, seven are holdovers from last year.
Though Laurendeau had not determined an official batting order as of Saturday, he said Alana McAllister would be in the leadoff spot due to her quickness and ability to get on base. She will be followed by second baseman Riley Haskell. After that, the lineup had not been completely determined, although Laurendeau said the three, four, and five spots would likely be filled by Emma Thompson, Izzy Stoodley, and Jenna Dolloph, though not necessarily in that order.
When the season gets underway, Stoodley, who pitched a lot last season as a freshman, will be the team’s number one pitcher. When she is not in the circle, she will likely be patrolling the outfield. Aliya Farmer will be the team’s number two pitcher and when she is not there, she will be filling the hole at shortstop left by Wilkinson.
Laurendeau said he is most confident about the pitching staff.
“I think it’s all about pitching. If we can pitch and not give free bases and play good defense I think the offense will come around.”
Defensively, Laurendeau believes the team is very sound. Dolloph will be returning at catcher this season. Thompson will play first base for the Terriers, Haskell will play second base, and McAllister will be at third.
Natalie Noyes will be the team’s starting centerfielder, but may also see some time at first base. Though the starting right and left fielders had not been officially decided as of Saturday, Laurendeau said he expects both Kayli Aldrich and Bree Beattie to spend time at the position. Left field will be patrolled by Jaelyn Fletcher and Emma Spaulding.
The speed and agility of all the members of the team will be helpful on defense, which is another aspect of the team in which Laurendeau said he is very confident.
“I think defensively we’ll be pretty solid … When the ball is hit we know where we’re supposed to be,” said Laurendeau. “They field well. I have good arms across the infield and my outfielders can track a fly ball. So, routine balls aren’t going to be an issue.”
The rest of the roster is comprised of outfielders Grace McGinnis and Olivia Rebetz and infielder Emma McCullough.
In addition to the technical skills of the team, Laurendeau said another strength of the team is leadership.
“It was very hard having captains this year because so many girls are leaders on our team. When somebody needs help with something, everybody is helping, everybody’s cheering. I think I have a lot of leaders on this team and most of them are very experienced.”
Laurendeau said the team will be excited to play Springfield, a local rival of Bellows Falls. Windsor is another local opponent circled on the schedule. However, the team is also looking forward to playing Green Mountain Academy. The teams squared off in the Division 3 state quarterfinals last season, with Green Mountain coming out on top, 7-5.
Bellows Falls opens its season at home on April 13 against White River Valley. The game begins at 4:30 p.m.