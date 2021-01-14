With his Bed & Breakfast in Newfane closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic, retired professional cyclist Dave King wanted to make good use of a challenging year. Seeing racial unrest and the Black Lives Matter movement taking hold around the country, he decided to combine his passion for cycling with social justice advocacy.
A lifelong cyclist who developed and ran Mount Snow’s innovative Mountain Biking Program from 1988-1995 and author of The Mountain Bike Experience, King typically cycles 6,000-7,000 miles a year — much more than he drives his car.
“Since I spend much of my time on my bike, I decided to use 2020 to ride and raise funds for the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), a non-profit committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the U.S., challenging racial and economic injustice, and protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society," the Newfane resident said.
“My inspiration came quickly,” noted King. “Vermont has a long history of doing what’s right. It was the first colony to abolish slavery when it ratified its first constitution on July 2, 1777. In 2000, Vermont was the first state in the nation to legislate civil unions for same-sex couples."
King, along with his partner (now husband and co-owner of Frog Meadow) Scott Heller, provided testimony to the Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee in favor of marriage equality.
“As a white, gay man from Vermont, I wanted to make a stand for equal justice. There is no justice for anyone unless there is justice for everyone," King explained.
He wrapped up his 2020 cycling season on Dec. 28, exceeding his target goal of 8,000 miles with a personal record of 8,428 miles. That’s just a few hundred miles short of riding between New York and San Francisco three times. At the beginning of the season, King himself pledged a dime for every mile he rode. To date, he has raised over $3,000 through a GoFundMe page at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/bike-for-equal-justice. Per-mile and flat-amount donations are still being accepted through January.
“I know it’s been a difficult year for a lot of people," King said. "The fact that we raised so much points to a greater awareness that things in the justice system need to change.”