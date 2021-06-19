CASTLETON — Adam Newton batted .306, scored 13 runs and had a dozen RBI during his sophomore season with the Castleton University baseball team (9-23).
The shortstop went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs during an April 19 game against Western Connecticut State. He finished with a pair of hits and two RBI during an April 13 showdown versus Plymouth State. And he singled to center in the 10th inning to give the Spartans a thrilling 6-5 win over UMass-Dartmouth.
He went 1-0 on the hill as a freshman, striking out nine and walking four.
While at Brattleboro Union High School, Newton delivered a walk-off single in the seventh inning to complete a 5-4 comeback victory over Essex in a Division 1 quarterfinal. He struck out nine, walked just one, and allowed six hits in the complete game effort.
He was also deadly from beyond the arc on the court for the Colonels as well as a deep threat on the gridiron.