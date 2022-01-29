Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Snow likely. High near 15F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 3F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.