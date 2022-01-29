BRATTLEBORO — There were 73 total hits and 43 runs scored in the 2002 Small Fry All-Star game at Living Memorial Park.
J.J. Nichols went 4-for-5 and drove in three runs to lead the American League to a 24-19 victory. Stephen Leoffler was a perfect 4-for-4 for the National Leaguers.
Also playing in the July 4 showdown were: Travis Elliot-Knaggs, Cameron Ward, Aaron Booke-deBock, Cassie Rawson, Jacob Wunsch, Spencer Knickerbocker, Jaclyn Toney, Ian Baker, Aaron Schiff, Ariel Kane, Tim Meadows, John Belser, William Bourque, Clark Glennon, Morgan Randrup, Nick Lloyd, Brian Urato, Kyle Parker, Ben Gartenstein, Bryan Willette, Ryan Snow, Arthur Davis, Jeff Hetzel, Sam Stevens, Tyler Hamilton, Jamie Martell and Grant Miller-Dixon.