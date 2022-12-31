BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Nighthawks defeated Hartford 4-1 to win the 1986 Khan Cup, which is named for the late Dr. Moin Khan. His sons, Siraj and Jamil Khan, presented the hardware to the hockey champions.
Paul Heilman, Peter Stephens, Dean Alexa and Jim Cronan did the scoring for the victors. Rashad Kanaan and Brian Field each had a helper.
“’Yank’ (Mark Yankowski) made a lot of good saves,” said coach Jim Cronan, whose goalie would only give up one tally in the title tilt. Brattleboro had defeated Springfield in the inaugural Khan Cup exhibition, held in conjunction with the Brattleboro Winter Carnival in 1985.