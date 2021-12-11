BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Nighthawks capped off a perfect 24-0 season in the Connecticut Valley Hockey League in 1984 with an 8-4 victory over the Rutland Otters in a semifinal and a 9-2 win over Keene in the championship game.
The club team comprised of skaters from Brattleboro, Putney and Hinsdale, beat its foes by an average of 7-3 per contest.
Brattleboro’s first line included CVL First Teamers David Brigham, Rashad Kanaan, Ronnie Evans and Toby Emerson. The champs were coached by Larry Johndrow.