BRATTLEBORO — "Why not us?"
That became the motto of the Brattleboro 12-year-old Little League All Star baseball team, which won its first nine games to earn a spot in the New England Regionals.
"I would say what made us so successful was the kids' willingness to buy into team success versus personal success. Their total 'team' spirit seemed liked all the kids cared more about winning versus how much playing time they had individually," said head coach Chad Gundry, whose squad's dominance in the Green Mountain State has made them the Reformer's No. 3 sports story of 2022.
Brattleboro cruised through the district bracket, beating Bennington and Rutland by a combined 50-7. Ryan Peloso and Kason Gundry each belted a three-run homer in front of a packed house at the South Main Street field in the opener.
"We hit well and we have good pitching depth," explained Senji Kimura, who fired a no-hitter and fanned 14 in that victory.
The district champs then went 3-0 in Saint Albans to become the 18th Brattleboro 12U team in history to be crowned state champion. That was followed by a parade through town and some air time on 96.7 FM.
Six different players were batting .400 or better for Vermont’s representatives, including Kimura (.667), Sebastian Garro (.538), Peloso (.500), Briar Cutting (.462), Logan Waite (.429) and Landon Zinn (.400). Flame throwers Kimura and Peloso had struck out a combined 85 batters.
"A best memory would be winning that first game against Bennington under the lights up there in Bennington. I think we realized then that we had a shot at getting to states," mentioned the Brattleboro skipper. "Another one would be Senji's dominating performance after dominating performance on the mound down the stretch to win states."
Brattleboro would play a couple of games in Connecticut, losing 3-0 to Maine and then 2-0 to New Hampshire, to finish the amazing run with a 9-2 mark. Starters Kimura and Peloso combined for 19 strikeouts in the regionals, while Wylie Nelson, Cutting and Peloso all had one hit.
The team's Facebook page was blowing up with love from diehard fans.
“Thank you all for making baseball so enjoyable to watch. It has been AWESOME,” is what Brattleboro fan Kim Mckay posted.
“You had this entire town behind you and cheering you on from afar,” Lori Wood reminded the players.
“Thank you for your hard work and love of the game. I am so proud of you all,” wrote John Cole.
Brattleboro’s roster: Coaches — Chad Gundry, Tucker Leary, Brian Casey. Players — Briar Cutting, Senji Kimura, Ryan Peloso, Kaden Cole, Kason Gundry, Landon Zinn, Logan Casey, Wylie Nelson, Colby Robinson, Yingnyen Wangchuk, Logan Waite, Cooper Leary, Sebastian Garro.