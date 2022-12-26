BRATTLEBORO — When Harris Hill was celebrating its 100th anniversary in February, the annual event's future was watching closely.
Junior Ski Jumpers Miles Becker, Spencer Jones, Ava Joyal, Max Becker, Myles Billings and Amethyst Smith were part of a record crowd that saw competitors take off one-by-one while the judges paid attention to form, distance and the landings.
"Our junior athletes were introduced each day and loved being in the limelight with the older athletes. It was special," said youth coach Todd Einig.
His youngsters were later seen hanging out by a fundraiser tent, where they raffled off a chair made of skis and sold water, popcorn and other tasty treats.
"I think the kids get a sense of what's next in ski jumping when they are a part of a bigger event on a bigger hill – something to shoot for, a goal in a sense," noted Einig. "I know I did when I was a ski jumper at that age."
Unseasonably warm temperatures moved the pre-jump party to Whetstone Station's parking lot. A snowstorm on Feb. 19 would delay the competition by two hours.
The following morning, the Junior Jumpers were introduced along with the competitors, former Harris Hill athletes were recognized, there was a special moment to remember the late Bernie Wells, Brattleboro Union High School graduate Kristina Meima sang the national anthem, and Jim Holland was officially inducted into the Vermont Ski and Snowboarding Hall of Fame.
"It was a great day – not only because we had a true Vermont winter day, but also fun to see many old friends who came home to celebrate the 100th year," said Stephanie Huestis of the event that is the Reformer's No. 4 sports story of 2022.
One-hundred years after a jump was built at the Cedar Street location and the New England record was broken during the initial event, 44 total jumpers participated last winter, including competitors from Slovenia, Iceland and Norway. Ole Kristian Baarset soared 101.5 meters to sweep the open class, while Anna Zigman, Kai McKinnon and Ella Wilson each won a female division.