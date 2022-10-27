HINSDALE, N.H. — With Halloween just around the corner, Hinsdale High School student Trey Corey was asked what he’s afraid of.
That question was followed by the sound of crickets chirping.
“I don’t know what I’m scared of,” was his final answer.
Corey, who scored one goal and set up another during his varsity soccer team’s 3-2 win over Mount Royal, certainly wasn’t shaking during the recent competition on the reformer.com site. The defender and former goalie received 280 votes to run away with Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
“He’s one of my best defensive players. He’s a workhorse, is skilled with the ball in the backfield and plays with no fear,” said Pacers coach Syla Sengaloun. “He is an all-around solid soccer player, has field awareness and a love for the game.”
All About Trey
1. Grade? Sophomore
2. A class you enjoy? Biology
3. Position? Defense
4. Best soccer memory? When I scored two goals this year
5. Favorite candy? Kit Kats
6. A team you root for? Liverpool
7. One thing you’re looking forward to? My junior year of soccer
8. Favorite movie? The Sandlot
9. Other interests of yours? Hunting and fishing
10. Favorite meal? Tacos