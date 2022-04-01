Student-athletes in sports sanctioned by the Vermont Principals Association will not need to wear masks during competition in the upcoming spring season.
Education Commissioner Daniel French confirmed that decision on Tuesday during Gov. Phil Scott’s weekly news briefing.
“There will be no mask requirements, as most spring sports are outdoors,” French said. “That's something we had on our radar when we were making the transition to the March 14 guidance. We have no plans for [masks] at this point.”
The 2020 spring sports season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Varsity girls basketball tournament games had been scratched prior to that decision being made.
Last spring, facial coverings were required to be worn by all players, coaches, officials, staff and spectators. The fan limit was 150 per event and they were asked to social distance during the action.