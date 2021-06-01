BRATTLEBORO — "Back, back, back, back, back!"
Chris Berman would have loved announcing Tuesday's Division 1 softball playoff game at Sawyer Field, with the teams combining for four total home runs.
CeCe Marquis hit a big fly in the third inning and then a two-run bomb in the fifth, leading 10th-seeded North Country to a 6-3 win over No. 7 Brattleboro. Hailey Pothier also went deep for the Falcons.
On the 70-degree day, the Colonels took a 3-0 lead in the first frame in front of a slew of fans. Brenna Beebe started it with a triple to center, Leah Madore drew a two-out walk, and then Alexa Kinley crushed a moon shot to left.
"Yikes!" is about the only thing the former derby commentator could have said.
But Celeste Tanguay's RBI single in the second along with third-inning blasts by Pothier and Marquis got North Country even at 3-3. Marquis then put the visitors ahead for good with a two-run jack in the fifth.
"Yahtzee!" seemed appropriate from the man known as Boomer.
And the Falcons would cap the scoring in the sixth. Riann Fortin tripled to right before Tanguay delivered her second run-scoring single.
With the season over with, Brattleboro coach Kelly Markol held a meeting with her team in left field.
Beebe had two hits to pace the purple and white, who finished up with a 9-5 record. Brittney Wright and Kinley added one hit apiece.
Madore (8 K's, 2 BB, 9 hits) went the distance for the Colonels. Natalie Hendricks made a juggling catch at shortstop, Beebe charged hard for a grab in shallow center, and Wright (3B) made a diving snag in foul ground to lead the BUHS defense.
North Country lineup: Hailey Pothier C, Korey Champney 3B, CeCe Marquis 1B, McKenna Marquis CF, Jenna Laramie P, Riann Fortin LF, Rileigh Fortin SS, Celeste Tanguay RF, Kyrsten Lathe 2B.
Brattleboro lineup: Taylin Bauer RF, Brenna Beebe CF, Brittney Wright 3B, Leah Madore P, Alexa Kinley C, Aliza Speno 2B, Logan Austin 1B, Natalie Hendricks SS, Greta Neddenriep LF.