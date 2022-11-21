NORTHFIELD — The North outscored the South 34-27 in Sunday’s senior all-star football game at Norwich University.
Bellows Falls running back Caden Haskell scored on a one-yard run and Brattleboro quarterback Devin Speno fired a 28-yard TD strike to Rutland’s Jonah Bassett. MAU’s Ayman Naser and Burr and Burton’s Michael Crabtree also reached the paint for the South.
Speno finished with 167 yards through the air. Saint Johnsbury’s Quinn Murphy threw for 135 yards to pace the winners.
The other area players on the South team were: Tristan Evans (Brattleboro), Cam Frost (Brattleboro), Josh Curtis (Brattleboro), Peter Kamel (Bellows Falls), Jake Moore (Bellows Falls), Jamison Nystrom (Bellows Falls) and Dillan Perry (Bellows Falls).