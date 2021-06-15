WESTMINSTER — Many of the finest high school baseball seniors in Vermont will wrap up the 2021 spring season at the Vermont Baseball Coaches Association's North-South Senior Baseball Classic to be held June 18. Admission is free and the first pitch of Game 1 of the twilight doubleheader is 4 p.m. on Hadley Field.
Head coach of the North is Tim Albertson of Champlain Valley. He will be assisted by Tim Root of Essex, Logan Cooke of Montpelier and Troy Busconi of Williamstown. Leading the South will be Mike Howe of Otter Valley, assisted by Bob Lockerby of Bellows Falls, Matt McCarthy of Green Mountain, Arlington's Jamie Briggs and Otter Valley's Brayden Shannon.
The rosters will be announced later in the week prior to the game.
Two usual annual VBCA events, the Twin State Baseball Classic senior all-star game between Vermont and New Hampshire and the VBCA Junior Showcase and All-Star Game, will return to the diamond in 2022.