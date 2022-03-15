HINESBURG — Bellows Falls junior Jamison Nystrom earned a spot on the Divisions 3-4 Boys Dream Dozen, which consists of the top 12 underclassmen in the state.
The point guard scored 15 points when his squad defeated Randolph 76-58 in the opening round of the D-3 Tournament. He helped the Terriers to a 16-6 record this season.
Bellows Falls freshman Laura Kamel was previously named to the Divisions 3-4 Girls Dream Dozen.
The Vermont Basketball Coaches’ Association’s Senior All-Star Games will be held on Sunday at Champlain Valley Union High School, beginning at 11 a.m. Nystrom and Kamel will both be introduced during the annual event.
The complete Dream Dozen teams for the boys are shown below.
Divisions 3-4
Trevon Bradley (Winooski)
Tyler Rivard (Hazen)
Tyler Bergmans (Vergennes)
Devyn Gleason (Enosburg)
Evan Dennis (Blue Mountain)
Bryson Bourn (Proctor)
Kerrick Medose (Twinfield)
JAMISON NYSTROM (Bellows Falls)
Maison Fortin (Windsor)
Christian Young (Danville)
Chandler Follensbee (Peoples Academy)
Xavier Hill (Hazen)
Divisions 1-2
Sawyer Ramey (Fair Haven)
Sharif Sharif (Rice)
Zach Davis (Colchester)
Eli Pockette (Rutland)
Drew Bessette (Rice)
Noah Earl (BFA St. Albans)
Alex Gordon (South Burlington)
Alex Provost (CVU)
Kyle Eaton (CVU)
Riley Severy (Spaulding)
Cooper Brueck (North Country)
Cooper Diego (Spaulding)