BRATTLEBORO — After helping the Bellows Falls varsity boys’ basketball team to a 16-6 record, Jamison Nystrom and Jonathan Terry were named to the Southern Vermont League’s C Division First Team.
Nystrom scored 15 points and Terry added 11 when the Terriers defeated Randolph 76-58 in the opening round of the Division 3 Tournament. They would then finish with 20 and 10 points, respectively, in a quarterfinal loss to Vergennes.
Brattleboro’s Sam Mattocks was placed on the SVL’s A Division First Team. The senior guard went off for 19 points when the Colonels downed Fair Haven 55-44 last month.
Cam Frost (Brattleboro), Tate Chamberlin (Brattleboro), Owen LaRoss (Bellows Falls) and Jeremy Graves (Leland & Gray) were all given Honorable Mention.
The complete list of All League First Teamers is shown below.
A Division
SAM MATTOCKS (Brattleboro)
Eli Pockette (Rutland)
Slade Postemski (Rutland)
Carter Thompson (Mount Anthony)
Madox Matthews (Burr and Burton)
Coach Michael Wood (Rutland)
B Division
Maison Fortin (Windsor)
Elijah Tucker-Bryant (Otter Valley)
Sawyer Ramey (Fair Haven)
Jacob Seaver (Hartford)
Tarin Prior (Hartford)
Andre Prunty (MSJ)
Jake Williams (MSJ)
Coach Chris Charbonneau (MSJ)
Coach Harry Ladue (Windsor)
C Division
JAMISON NYSTROM (Bellows Falls)
JONATHAN TERRY (Bellows Falls)
Kyle Carter (Rivendell)
Harrison Molesworth (Rivendell)
Dominic Craven (White River Valley)
Weston Trombly (White River Valley)
Everett Mosher (Green Mountain)
Coach Ross Convertino (Rivendell)
D Division
Tomasz Koc (Long Trail)
Luca Goff (Long Trail)
Bryson Bourne (Proctor)
Levi Petit (Proctor)
Jake Morse (Arlington)
Riley Eastman (Sharon Academy)
Coach Mike Olson (Long Trail)