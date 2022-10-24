BRATTLEBORO — A dual-threat quarterback, an experienced keeper, a record breaker, and a speed demon on the trails have been nominated for Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The voting will end on Halloween at 1 p.m.
This week’s four nominees are shown below.
Jamison Nystrom had a pair of rushing touchdowns and threw for two more when the Purple Gang trounced Mount Mansfield 48-6.
Liam Wendel made a couple of saves to earn a shutout in Twin Valley’s 4-0 boys varsity soccer victory over Bellows Falls.
Abby Towle tallied twice during the Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team’s 10-0 win against Mill River, giving her 63 career goals and breaking Arin Bates’ previous program record of 62.
Rin Woodcock placed 34th overall in a time of 19:43 to lead the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys cross-country team at the Connecticut Valley Conference meet.