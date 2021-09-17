Buzzards Bay, Mass. — On Sept. 25, East Dummerston native and Putney School Alumna Megan Campbell O’Toole, Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA) Class of 2005, will be inducted as a member of the MMA Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020 for her performance as a collegiate rowing athlete. The ceremony, which was moved back a year due to COVID-19 restrictions, will be hosted on the campus of Massachusetts Maritime Academy at Clean Harbors Athletic Center.
O’Toole was an instrumental member of the MMA women’s rowing program in the early 2000s, paving the way for many women who would come after her. Most notably, in October 2004 she assisted her team to a third place finish in the Women’s Open Fours and Quads Open Class at the New Hampshire Championships with a time of 18:58.38.
She was team captain in her senior season and was named MMA Female Athlete of the Year in 2005. In the Fall of 2009, she returned to the campus for a semester to coach the rowing program after earning her J.D. and Master of Studies in Environmental Law from Vermont Law School. O'Toole was the first graduate of the Marine Safety and Environmental Protection major at MMA to go on to become a lawyer.