NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Mascenic 62-38 on Saturday.
Brayden Eastman pumped in 16 points to pace the visitors. Arth Patel and Aidan Davis followed with nine and eight points, respectively.
The Pacers will welcome Wilton on Tuesday.
Senior Project
WESTMINSTER — Emma Graham, who chose to ride 500 miles on a stationary bike in order to raise money for veteran suicide prevention as her senior project, has reported that she has just over 100 miles to go.
"My fundraiser is ending on Feb. 21 and so far the support I have received has been overwhelming, from both individuals and businesses," stated the Bellows Falls 12th grader. "I would love getting more support in these last few weeks to help me exceed my goal of $1,000. I am accepting Venmo, cash or checks for donations."
If you are interested in donating, simply send an email to Emma.graham@wnesu.com.
Soccer Program
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering a five-week Youth Indoor Soccer Program from March 1-31 at the Gibson-Aiken Center.
Children will be broken into small, coed teams to play pick-up games as well as practice skills and drills. Scores will not be kept. No parents or siblings will be allowed to enter the facility. All participants should show up dressed and ready to play. Shin guards, sneakers and masks are required.
The program will be broken down based on grade: Mondays from 5-6 p.m. will be for Kindergarten and 1st grade, Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m. will be for grades 2-3, and Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m. will be for grades 4-6.
Participants should enroll before the first night of the program. The fees are $15 for Brattleboro residents and $30 for everyone else. All participants must be from Vermont. Additional COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
You can register by: 1. Going to Brattleboro.org and completing the fillable registration form. Once it is completed you can email it to recreation@brattleboro.org. 2. Go to Brattleboro.org and print a registration form. Once you complete it, you can mail it to: Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department, ATTN: Registration, PO Box 513, Brattleboro, Vt. 05301.
If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation & Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.