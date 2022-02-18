HINSDALE, N.H. — On National Battery Day, Noah Pangelinan provided the energy.
The rugged forward scored 14 points, held his own defensively against a 6-6 center, and pumped the crowd up by taking a charge when the Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team hosted the second-ranked team in Division 4 on Friday evening.
"I love that kid," coach Carl Anderson said after his Pacers fell to Concord Christian 69-55. "When the game gets chippy and physical, that's when he's at his best."
Hinsdale made eight shots from downtown on the night, including three trifectas from both Brayden Eastman and Pangelinan. Aidan Davis knocked down the other two.
"I came out and hit that first one, then I started faking the shot and driving," said Pangelinan.
The Kingsmen, who have a handful of skyscrapers, did most of their damage inside. Isaac Jarvis (19 points) drained two layups while Brode Frink and Jake Turner each made one as the visitors ran out to a 14-7 lead in the opening quarter.
Seven more bunnies and a 3 from Aidan Duffy helped Concord Christian stretch the advantage to 11 (34-23) by the intermission.
"We went to a 1-3-1 zone and they made some shots, so at halftime we decided to go to a man defense," coach Anderson explained.
The Pacers got to within eight points, thanks to three hoops inside from Tanner Hammond and an NBA triple by Davis.
At the other end, some of the home fans felt like Jarvis was getting away with a hook each time he made a move down low. On one possession, Pangelinan could only raise his hands to his sides with palms up after being called for two quick blocking fouls.
Hinsdale's Mike Lugo was big time on D, stealing the ball four times over the last 16 minutes of action. Davis went up high and changed a chip shot by Frink when his team needed a stop the most.
"I love our heart and our scrappiness. We are like a family. We go to battle together," said Anderson, whose team had the momentum with 9:31 remaining.
But Jarvis would put the Kingsmen (16-1) on his back at that point. The athletic giant made a free throw, scored with a spin move, finished in transition, and his two-handed jam that extended the lead to 15 points was the exclamation point.
Eastman (19 points) was the man down the stretch, swishing two shots from beyond the arc and also completing a three-point play.
"At this point in the season, you are either a pretender or a contender. The last three games, we've shown that we are a contender," said Anderson, whose 6-9 Pacers need to win Monday in order to be sure they qualify for the tournament.
Concord Christian scoring: Isaac Jarvis 19 points, Brode Frink 16 points, Colby Carlile 11 points, Aidan Duffy 8 points, Ethan Young 6 points, Zach Syvertson 4 points, Jake Turner 3 points, Owen Heizer 2 points.
Hinsdale scoring: Brayden Eastman 19 points, Noah Pangelinan 14 points, Tanner Hammond 8 points, Aidan Davis 6 points, Mike Lugo 6 points, Alex Shaink 2 points.