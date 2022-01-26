HINSDALE N.H. — On Australia Day, Aidan Davis and Brayden Eastman showed off their kangaroo hops.
They each went up high to rip down 10 rebounds, helping the Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team to a 52-39 victory over Wilton.
"It was good to see this kind of energy. I thought we did an excellent job on the boards," said winning coach Carl Anderson.
With his team leading by five points at the break, Davis (14 points) caught fire in the third quarter. The athletic center cut to the hoop for a layup, hit a mid-range jumper, and later swished a couple of trifectas.
Eastman, who finished with a game-high 22 points, made four shots from downtown in the second half.
"It's great that we had two players with double-doubles," Anderson noted. "I thought we played well against a tall, athletic team."
Troy Brennan hit a 3 and then made a layup early in the fourth quarter to get Wilton within six points. Hinsdale answered with consecutive treys by Eastman and Noah Pangelinan to put it out of reach.
Hinsdale's Tanner Hammond, who had already been fouled hard twice on the evening, was fired up when drawing contact on a putback attempt down the stretch. He would drain both of his shots after the refs tried to calm everybody down.
"That's just Tanner," Anderson said of his starting forward who seemed to enjoy the physical play.
The Pacers (2-4) used a zone press in the first half and came up with eight steals. Eastman converted three of those into points as the hosts opened up a 12-8 advantage in the opening quarter.
Brennan would make back-to-back buckets to pull the visitors even at 12-12. That was followed by a 9-0 Hinsdale run, which included Michael Lugo's reverse, a runner by Eastman, a layup from Davis, and Pangelinan's make from beyond the arc.
Hinsdale would take a 21-16 lead to the intermission.
"We've been doing good things with our press this season," Anderson mentioned. "We needed a game like this."
The coach was also pleased with his team's outside shooting and how his players cut to the basket. Eastman finished with a handful of assists — he wowed the crowd by threading the needle to a cutting Davis on two occasions.
Hinsdale scoring: Brayden Eastman 22 points, Aidan Davis 14 points, Noah Pangelinan 6 points, Alex Shaink 4 points, Michael Lugo 4 points, Tanner Hammond 2 points.