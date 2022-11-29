HINSDALE, N.H. — Nearly 30 years after he helped Brattleboro Union High School cut down the nets on the court, Carl Anderson is in position to guide the Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team to a state championship of its own.
"We are returning the starting five from last year's playoff team," said the veteran coach.
Point guard Brayden Eastman, who scored a career-high 31 points versus Derryfield last season and earned New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization All-State Honorable Mention, will once again run the show.
The Pacers can light it up from downtown — they sank eight trifectas against Concord Christian a year ago. Eastman and Noah Pangelinan each hit three of those.
"I love that kid," Anderson said of Pangelinan after that contest. "When the game gets chippy and physical, that's when he's at his best."
Hinsdale also returns Aidan Davis, who has the vertical to swat shots and is dangerous on the perimeter at the other end.
Going up against Holy Family star Karl Yonkeu last season, the athletic forward racked up 14 points and wowed the crowd with a rejection.
"Aidan did a phenomenal job," the Hinsdale coach said of that performance. "He cleaned the boards for us and he has that (mid-range) shot."
Postseason starters Tanner Hammond and Alex Shaink are also back for the Pacers.
"We have goals of getting back to the playoffs and making some noise," Anderson pointed out prior to his team's home opener against Sunapee on Friday at 7 p.m.
Hinsdale's roster: Head coach – Carl Anderson. Players – Alex Shaink, Aidan Davis, Brayden Eastman, Tanner Hammond, Noah Pangelinan, Connor Clement, John Winter, Julian Shaink, David Austin, Grady Jutras, Chad Burnett, Josh Southwick, Trace Tetreault.
Hinsdale's schedule
Dec. 2: vs. Sunapee, 7 p.m.
Dec. 6: at Franklin, 6 p.m.
Dec. 9: at Holy Family, 5 p.m.
Dec. 14: at Mascenic, 7 p.m.
Dec. 16: vs. Nute, 7 p.m.
Dec. 21: vs. Wilton, 7 p.m.
Jan. 4: vs. Derryfield, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 6: vs. Franklin, 7 p.m.
Jan. 13: at Nute, 7 p.m.
Jan. 16: at Newport, 7 p.m.
Jan. 20: at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Jan. 23: vs. Newport, 7 p.m.
Feb. 1: at Mount Royal, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 3: vs. Holy Family, 7 p.m.
Feb. 6: vs. Mascenic, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8: vs. Mount Royal, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 10: at Derryfield, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 13: at Sunapee, 7 p.m.