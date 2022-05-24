KEENE, N.H. — Meghan (McLoughlin) Pacheco is an assistant coach for the Keene State College softball team, which went 14-24 this spring.
The Owls won six in a row to begin the season, outscoring those foes by a combined 54-12 in South Carolina. They also swept a two-game series at both New England College and Fitchburg State.
Junior shortstop Sara Cote led KSC offensively with a .375 average and 21 RBI. Freshman pitcher Lilah Demmy picked up a team-high seven wins.
Pacheco won 39 games and struck out 422 batters for the Owls during her college softball career that spanned from 2002 to 2005. As a junior, she pitched the school’s first-ever perfect game.
The daughter of Charly and Mary McLoughlin went 47-11 inside the circle during her varsity softball career at Brattleboro Union High School. Working with catcher Alisha Valentine, she fanned 435, walked 49 and gave up 261 hits in 396 innings of work. The hurler threw one no-hitter and 13 one-hitters, leading the Colonels to the Division 1 Final Four three different times.