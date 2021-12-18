HINSDALE, N.H. — Trainer Joe Pacheco won Hinsdale Greyhound Park’s Winter All-Distance Kennel Championships and a $2,500 prize in 1991.
Trailing the ElitE Kennel by 17 points early on, a couple of Pacheco’s runners prevailed in the final round to put him over the top. Heavy favorite JL Bones took the 5/16-mile race and Cheyenne Burly pulled off the upset in the 7/16-mile heat.
Frank Reid’s kennel claimed the second prize of $1,250. GR’s Snowman, Cool Buddy and Bab’s Allforone all hit the board for the runner-up team in the finals of the event that included sprint, middle and marathon race distances for the dogs.