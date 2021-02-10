BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Union High School's Chad Pacheco has been named the Vermont head coach for the 68th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl football game scheduled to be played this summer at Castleton University.
"Means the world to me. It’s a huge honor. There is such a longstanding tradition to this game and to be a part of it is amazing," he said. "I'm looking forward to putting this team together and giving these seniors one last chance to represent their schools and head coaches."
Pacheco has been the head coach at BUHS since 2015 where he also was an assistant coach from 2005–2014. During this span, he coached every position group at least one time.
He guided the Colonels to a perfect 11-0 season in 2019, including a 46-7 victory over Bellows Falls in the Division 2 state championship game. He was then named a head coach for the North/South game.
"It means so much to do our part to give back to the Shriner's Hospital. They have done so many amazing things for kids that are in need," Pacheco mentioned.
Player nominations from this past fall have been received and the two coaching staffs will be working to select the players over the next few weeks. The Vermont Department of Health will decide if the Vermont vs. New Hampshire showdown will be able to take place in August.
COVID-19 concerns cancelled last year's game, following a 21-9 victory by New Hampshire in 2019. The Granite Staters now have a 48-16-2 record in the series.