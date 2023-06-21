BRATTLEBORO — Pamela Marie Packard Loney has been selected as one of the student athletes to be inducted into the Brattleboro High School/Brattleboro Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023.
The epitome of a student-athlete, Packard was an integral member of the Brattleboro softball and ski teams, a fall cheerleader and was inducted into the National Honor Society.
After graduating in 1974, she continued her exceptional athletic and academic success in college at the University of Vermont. At a time when many student-athletes were beginning to concentrate on one sport, or two at the most, Packard excelled in three sports at UVM. She skied and played field hockey and softball while earning a degree, graduating cum laude in 1978.
In field hockey, she was named to the All-College squad and played in the Northeast Tournament (a collegiate all-star competition). She participated in the National Sectional Field Hockey Tournament in 1976-77 and was at the Olympic Developmental Camp for two years. After graduating, she served as head coach of UVM’s Summer Field Hockey Camp from 1981-85.
That launched a career in coaching that included state championships with the Monadnock High School field hockey team in 1993 and 1996. She continues to coach field hockey to this day.
As a member of the UVM ski team, she was on the varsity traveling team as an alpine racer for three years and competed in three AIAW national championships. She won the team’s Most Improved award after her sophomore season and served as captain of the alpine squad in 1978.
As a member of UVM’s softball team, she batted .532 and scored 51 runs, both UVM records, as a senior captain in 1978. That team finished 13-4 and qualified for the New England Regional Tournament.
For all her accomplishments at UVM, Packard received the Semans Trophy, awarded to male and female senior athletes for outstanding leadership, loyalty and service to the university.
She also served on the University’s Athletic Council and found time to play intramural basketball and ice hockey.
She was elected to the UVM Athletic Hall of Fame in 1988 for her accomplishments in all three sports.