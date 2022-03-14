BRATTLEBORO — In men's basketball league play on Sunday at the Gibson-Aiken Center, RH Thackston defeated The Mallers 100-76 and Lawton Flooring outscored Brattleboro Subaru 92-49.
Dylan DeJordy went off for 31 points to lead the realtors. Shane Spivey (24 points), JJ Beck (20) and Keith Lyman (17) also made big contributions at the offensive end.
Lawton Flooring's Brud Sanderson and Kyle Hoard each drained three shots from downtown and combined for 37 points. Matthew Donaldson and Matt Greene also scored in double figures.
On Friday, Kyle Bauer and Danny Donaghue each pumped in 22 points as Dixon Painters prevailed 97-87 over Hazel's. In the other showdown, Josh Evans scored 17 points to propel Light Life Foods to a 49-34 win over Southern Vermont Sprinkler.
The complete men's basketball league standings are shown below.
Division 1
1. Dixon Painters 8-3
2. Hazel's 7-4
3. Scary Hours 1-9
Division 2
1. RH Thackston Realtors 11-1
2. Toyota of Greenfield 9-3
3. The Marina 3-9
4. The Mallers 1-11
Division 3
1. Light Life Foods 10-2
2. PDSC 9-3
3. G.S. Precision 7-5
4. Southern Vermont Sprinkler 6-5
5. Lawton Flooring/Stevens 4-8
6. HWP 4-8
7. Brattleboro Subaru 1-10