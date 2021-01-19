BRATTLEBORO — After helping Twin Valley repeat as the Division 4 state champion, defender Izaak Park was named to the Vermont Twin State boys soccer team.
Park, who is known for sprinting back to blow up attacks as well as for his big leg on set pieces, put away a penalty kick when the Wildcats beat Proctor in a shootout in the finals. He finished his varsity career with 15 goals and nine assists.
Also on the Vermont team are Leland & Gray's father-son combination of coach Chris Barton and midfielder Riley Barton. The duo helped the Rebels to a 30-23-3 record over the past four seasons.
Chris Barton guided the Townshend team to a 5-3-1 mark last fall, including a playoff victory. He was then named the Division 3 Coach of the Year.
Riley Barton racked up 69 tallies during his varsity career, breaking Ben Shulga's previous school record of 56.
Vermont's boys and girls All-Star teams will each take on New Hampshire's best on July 17 in Hanover, N.H.
Vermont Boys Team: Coaches — Reeves Livesay (Middlebury), Chris Barton (Leland & Gray), Angie Faraci (Peoples), Dustin Hess (Mount Mansfield). Players — Izaak Park (Twin Valley), Chris Barton (Leland & Gray), Dylan Haskins (Peoples), Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger (Stowe), Sam Hogg (Burlington), Duncan Chamberlain (Burr and Burton), Kevin Lyon (Essex), Chance Rose (Milton), Leo-Riby Williams (Montpelier), Jules Gershman (Stowe), Will Paulson (BFA), Ben Sampson (Champlain Valley Union), Henry Bijur (Champlain Valley Union), Hayden Adams (Harwood), Adrien Monks (Mount Mansfield), Conner McKearin (Proctor), Gardner Auchincloss (Saint Johnsbury), Tommy Zachau (Saint Johnsbury), Jake Manley (Burlington), Adolphe Alfani (Colchester), Stefan Digangi (Essex), Will Hauf (Mount Mansfield), Tommy O'Leary (South Burlington), Carder Stratton (White River Valley).
Vermont Girls Team: Coaches — Shawntei Burke (Milton), Dustin Corrigan (Mount Abe), Rob Moran (Spaulding), Renee Pattee (Enosburg). Players — Madelin Benoit (Spaulding), Emma Blanck (Rice), Sophie Burns (Enosburg), Willa Clark (Mount Mansfield), Avril Desautels (Milton), Emma Ezzo (Fair Haven), Megan Ezzo (Fair Haven), Payton Gariboldi (U-32), Payton Karson (Burlington), Hannah Kelly (Vergennes), Sasha Kennedy (U-32), Caroline Kirby (U-32), Jess Klein (Champlain Valley Union), Souma Mitra (Essex), Macy Molleur (Hazen), Olivia Moore (Colchester), Evelyn Page (Windsor), Josie Pecor (Champlain Valley Union), Halley Pletzer (Spaulding), Beth Poirier (Milton), Kendra Sabotka (Rutland), Savannah Scrodin (Mount Abe), Melanie Winters (Montpelier), Olivia Zubarik (Champlain Valley Union).