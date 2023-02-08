Leland & Gray hosts Bellows Falls during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker takes the ball to the rim during a girls’ basketball game against Bellows Falls on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Bellows Falls’ Laura Kamel shoots the ball while being covered by Leland & Gray defenders during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker gets around Bellows Falls defenders during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Bellows Falls’ Delaney Lockerby rebounds the ball during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Leland & Gray’s Abigail Emerson leaps up into the air to shoot the ball while being covered by Bellows Falls defenders during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Samantha Morse scored 12 points and Mary Sanderson had 10 for L&G.
Laura Kamel scored 16 points and Tela Harty finished with 5 for Bellows Falls, which was coming off an exciting, hard-fought 43-39 victory over Green Mountain last Friday.
Eryn Ross led the Terriers with 16 points in that game, while Kamel had 12 and Veronica Moore had 8. Neither team led by more than six points, and the game was tied at 31-all going into the fourth quarter.
“It was an intense game all the way,” said Bellows Falls coach Dennis Fitzgerald. “Both teams played great defense. This was a total team effort for the Terrier girls. Everyone contributed.”
