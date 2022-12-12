BRATTLEBORO — Four dangerous weapons on the court have been nominated for Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The votes will be counted on Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.
The nominees are shown below.
Maggie Parker scored 20 points for the host Rebels in the Leland & Gray Tip-Off Tournament and was then named to the All-Tournament Team.
Brooke Pagach has helped the Hinsdale girls to a 2-0 start, scoring 11 points versus Franklin and then 18 more against Holy Family.
Kaitlyn Pattison made the All-Tournament Team after recording 20 points for the Colonel girls in the Leland & Gray Tourney, including 15 in a win over Arlington.
Noah Dornburgh went off for 20 points to lead the Twin Valley varsity boys basketball team in the opening round of the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Classic.