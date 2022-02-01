TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball team topped Green Mountain 46-37 on Tuesday.
Maggie Parker poured in 17 points to pace the winners. Raena Sanderson and Abigail Emerson added seven points apiece.
The Rebels (5-6) took a 28-15 advantage to the intermission.
Boys Basketball
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls fell to Rivendell 58-48 on Monday evening.
Owen LaRoss had a double-double for the Terriers, finishing with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Jamison Nystrom added 11 points while Johnathan Terry pulled down a dozen boards.
Bellows Falls dropped to 7-3 overall.
Rec News
BRATTLEBORO — Due to a BUHS ice hockey doubleheader on Feb. 12, the afternoon public skating session at Living Memorial Park will end at 2:30 p.m. and the evening session will go forward as scheduled at 7.
Thursday's Local Schedule
Hinsdale boys basketball at Wilton: 5:30 p.m.
Leland & Gray girls basketball at Poultney: 6 p.m.
Brattleboro boys basketball at Rutland: 6:30 p.m.