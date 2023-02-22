TOWNSHEND — On a wintery night where snow began falling freely from the sky, it was not the only storm that would take place. Maggie Parker’s 19-point first half in the opening round of the Division IV playoffs propelled the Leland & Gray Union High School girl’s basketball team past Rivendell 40-13.
Parker scored eight points in the first quarter and 11 in the second to help give the No. 3 Rebels (15-5) a 30-0 lead at halftime over the No. 14 Raptors (1-19).
“She’s been our leading scorer all year long,” said Leland & Gray coach Terry Merrow. “She’s really got a very good basketball IQ. She sees the floor really well and she can play inside and she play outside. We feed off of her. If Maggie has a good game, everybody around us does because what happens is the other team has to focus on her.”
The Rebels dominant rebounding, particularly on the offensive end, provided them with more scoring opportunities. Leland & Gray not only get second chances, but sometimes third and fourth, which also greatly contributed to their success in the first half.
“Before every game we set out a goal and one of the goals, our top five, is boxing out and rebounding,” said Merrow. “We have to do a good job controlling the boards. The first half I thought we did really well.”
Following a first quarter that saw the Rebels score 17 unanswered points, Parker came out firing in the second. Parker started the quarter off going 1/1 from the line. The next possession, she split the defense in the lane for a layup. The next trip down the floor, after two rebounds by the Rebels, Parker scored on a layup. Shortly after, she went two-for-two from the stripe to give Leland & Gray a 24-0 lead before a timeout was called.
It was at that point, with 3:39 left to go in the second, Rivendell junior Eiea Morgan was helped off the floor with an injury.
“It’s hard to lose a teammate, always, and she’s another one of our ball handlers, so it’s unfortunate,” said Rivendell coach Tim Goodwin.
When play resumed, so did Parker’s scoring. She scored the next four points and senior Abby Towle scored the final points of the half, grabbing a rebound and putting it back up to give the Rebels the 30-0 lead at the break.
Coming out of halftime, Rivendell sophomore Shaylee Carter got things going, putting the Raptors on the board with a 3-pointer, causing the Rivendell bench to erupt in cheers.
Parker came right back hitting a baseline jumper to make it 32-3. Shortly after, she found Abigail Emerson for a layup with just over four minutes left to play in the quarter.
The quarter ended with Rivendell’s Lauren Smith hitting a 3-pointer to make it 34-6.
Rivendell’s Erin Ricker opened the fourth with a jumper to make it 34-8. Parker added four more points from the free throw line and in between Mary Sanderson hit a baseline jumper in between to give the Rebels a 40-8 lead with just over two minutes left. Carter scored off a jumper and Smith knocked down a 3-pointer in the final two minutes to make the score 40-13.
With the win, Leland and Gray advances to the quarter-finals where they will face the No. 6 Poultney Blue Devils on Friday at 2 p.m. at Leland & Gray.
“They’ve worked hard all year long. They deserve to move on,” said Merrow.