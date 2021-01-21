HINSDALE, N.H. — On National Hugging Day, Carl Anderson wanted to show each of his varsity basketball players some love.
But the pandemic kept Hinsdale's coach from embracing his warriors.
"I can't put in to words how proud I am of my team's effort," said Anderson following his team's 58-41 loss to Conant on Thursday evening. "The biggest thing is that we're starting to gel, which is the mark of a good team. We're not flashy and we're not big, but we have a lot of heart."
The Division 4 Pacers, who had lost by 30 points in the teams' first meeting on Tuesday, were within six points of their D-3 foe early in the fourth quarter in the rematch.
"We are playing a Division 3 schedule. I told the kids not to look up there this season," Anderson stated as he glanced at the scoreboard.
Hinsdale's Arth Patel, who had scored 17 points in Jaffrey on Tuesday, ended up with a game-high 18 points Thursday night. He hit five of his team's eight trifectas.
"Look at him, he's maybe 5-7," the Hinsdale coach noted. "He's ferocious. He's a great leader."
The teams were deadlocked on three different occasions in the opening quarter. Brayden Eastman wowed the crowd with a runner that he kissed in off the glass, a steal and layup by Noah Pangelinan made it 4-4, and a make from downtown by Aidan Davis pulled the hosts even at 12-12 later on.
Conant then went on a 12-1 run, however, to take a 24-13 advantage to the intermission.
The way that the Pacers battled back would have had the excited Anderson giving his players hugs and high fives during normal times.
Davis drained a deep deuce from the left wing, Patel hit a mid-range jumper, Pangelinan made a couple of freebies, Jason Cowan connected from beyond the arc, Davis knocked down a 3, and Patel splashed a pair of trifectas to get Hinsdale within 37-31 early in the fourth quarter.
"Energy is huge with these guys," Anderson said of the comeback bid.
The Orioles would pull away at that point, with power forward Garret Somero delivering twice in the paint and Malique Motuzas finishing off a fast break down the stretch.
Conant scoring: Colson Seppala 16 points, Hayden Ketola 12 points, Garret Somero 8 points, Malique Motuzas 7 points, Jordan Nagle 7 points, Jacob Tremblay 3 points, Jacson Cross 3 points, Manny Hodgson 2 points.
Hinsdale scoring: Arth Patel 18 points, Noah Pangelinan 8 points, Aidan Davis 8 points, Brayden Eastman 4 points, Jason Cowan 3 points.