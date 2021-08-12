BRATTLEBORO — Post 5 baseball players Turner Clews (catcher), Alex Bingham (second base) and Jack Pattison (third base) were named to the American Legion All-Tournament Team.
Clews was on fire early in the state tourney. He had a couple of hits in the opener and then delivered the game-winning single when Brattleboro nipped South Burlington 1-0 in the second round.
Bingham finished the season with a .450 batting average. "Moose" drove in five runs during Brattleboro's 12-11 comeback victory over South Burlington and then had a two-run single in a 10-2 championship game loss to Essex.
Pattison crushed a solo homer in the loser's bracket final.
Brattleboro's Zinabu McNeice (pitcher), Bingham and Pattison all received All-South Legion Honors. Pattison is the Southern Division Player of the Year.
Coached by Eric Libardoni, Post 5 was the runner-up in the recent state tournament and finished up with a 21-8 overall record this season.