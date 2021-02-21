BRATTLEBORO — Ever since Valentine's Day, Jack Pattison has been feeling the love.
The junior forward, who was nominated after scoring four goals and dishing out one assist in the Brattleboro ice hockey team's 10-0 rout of Northfield, received 136 votes from Feb. 15-21 to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
"This young man is awesome both on and off the ice!" Lisa Bourbon McKenney jotted down on her online ballot.
Pattison was named an Athlete of the Season in 2019-20. He paced the Colonels with 20 goals and 22 assists as a sophomore.
He and Twin Valley Nordic skier Luke Rizio were the first two winners this winter. They are both in the running for a $25 prize from The Marina.
The third batch of athlete of the week nominees are shown below. In order to vote, simply go to www.facebook.com/ReformerSports and “like” your choice.
Owen LaRoss
The center had a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) when the Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team topped rival Springfield 40-38.
Nolan Holmes
When the Brattleboro varsity boys Nordic skiers won the team competition at Prospect Mountain, he led the way by placing first overall in a time of 14:21.
Brayden Eastman
The Hinsdale guard scored a team-high 10 points against Conant on Senior Night at "the Stable."
Aidin Joyce
He powered the Twin Valley varsity boys basketball team with 10 points and 11 boards in a 42-35 loss to Green Mountain.