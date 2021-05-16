BRATTLEBORO — This one came down to a pair of Jacks.
When the dealing was done on Sunday morning, the chip stacks were pretty even — Brattleboro slugger Jack Pattison bested Bellows Falls hurler Jack Cravinho 149-142 for Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
"This is one talented young man!" commented Lisa Bourbon McKenney, who was one of the 149 people to vote for Pattison.
Chris Groeger, who has been leading the Colonels for 20 years, put his third baseman in a group of great BUHS power hitters that he has coached, along with Kyle Henry and Dan Petrie.
"He continues to hit for us," Groeger said of Pattison, who belted his third homer of the season on Friday. "He is batting over .800 for us."
Pattison, Bellows Falls softball player Taryn Darrell and Leland & Gray softball player Hannah Landers are all in the running for a $25 gift certificate from The Marina.
The fourth batch of Athlete of the Week nominees for the spring season are shown below. In order to vote, simply go to www.facebook.com/ReformerSports and “like” your choice.
Colton Baldasaro
He went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in four runs to help the Bellows Falls varsity baseball team to a 13-2 win over Woodstock.
Emma O'Brien
During a 12-11 Ultimate Frisbee victory over Bellows Falls, she ended up with two goals and a pair of assists for Leland & Gray.
Alexa Kinley
When the Brattleboro Union High School varsity softball team blanked Springfield 8-0, she singled, tripled and homered to lead the Colonels offensively.
Robert Mola
On Saturday at the Art Freeman Track, he took third in the 100 and fourth in the 200 to pace the Twin Valley boys in a meet against Brattleboro, Green Mountain and Sharon Academy.