SAXTONS RIVER — The Vermont Academy boys ice hockey team is off to a 2-7 start, including recent Barber Tournament victories over Middlesex School and Kents Hill School.
Right wing Jack Pattison has scored four goals and dished out four assists in six games played with the Wildcats. The son of Rob and Gina Pattison missed the first three contests with a broken hand.
The Vernon resident was the 2019-2020 Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Winter after scoring 20 goals and setting up 22 more for the Colonels that season. He then helped the purple and white to a Division 2 state championship as a junior.
VA will visit Holderness School on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and then host Kimball Union Academy on Jan. 12 at 3 p.m.