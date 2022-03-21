BRATTLEBORO — Eight former Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls' lacrosse standouts are now playing at the next level. Three of them are on undefeated college teams.
Tobin Lonergan has 25 goals, seven assists, six ground balls and four caused turnovers in her first eight contests combined for Colorado College. The freshman tallied six times when her Tigers downed McDaniel College 21-13 on Saturday.
Brianna Paul started the first six games this season for St. Joseph's College of Maine. The freshman has scored 14 times, dished out five assists, and also has 14 ground balls for the 6-0 Monks.
Liz Day is a team captain for American International College. She has five goals, four assists and 11 draw controls early in her junior season.
Olivia Romo has four goals, six assists and eight ground balls for Colby-Sawyer College. Her Chargers are off to a 5-0 start.
Megyn Ayotte has put nine shots on goal this season for Franklin Pierce University. She has six goals, four assists and eight draw controls for the Ravens.
Lucy Szpila is a sophomore defender for Clark University. She has contributed with five ground balls and a couple of caused turnovers for the Cougars.
Mollie Patenaude is a team captain for University of New England. The junior midfielder has 11 ground balls for the Nor'easters.
Lauryn Sargent has a pair of ground balls and a caused turnover for undefeated Colby-Sawyer.