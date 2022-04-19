EASTON, Mass. — Stonehill College junior John Peloso has been named to the Northeast 10 Academic All-Conference hockey team, thanks to a cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.30 or better.
The Townshend resident finished the season with a career-high 13 goals and also led his team in tallies. He had three games this past season where he scored two or more goals, including a hat-trick against Franklin Pierce.
Peloso also set a career-high in points (24) by topping his previous total of 17. The forward ranked within the top 10 in many conference categories — fourth in goals, sixth in shots, and eighth in points.