VERGENNES — On Saturday, Brattleboro's Bobby Petrie earned a gold medal in his skills division at Basin Harbour Golf Club. It was the first time in two years that Vermont Special Olympics held in-person games.
Petrie was a member of a three-person golf team, all competing through a summer program offered through Adaptive Sports of Mount Snow. The team had been practicing weekly since the beginning of July at Mount Snow Golf Course.
Leah Blowers of Dover and Jacksonville's Trever Boyd each earned a bronze in the skills division.
The athletes were coached by Linda Jane Parson and Coop Bills.