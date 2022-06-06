BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Union High School Unified athlete Bobby Petrie and coach Tyler Boone are representing Vermont this week at the USA Special Olympic Summer Games in Orlando, Fla.
The Opening Ceremony was shown Sunday at noon on ABC. Petrie, who is participating in the Youth Leadership Experience, walked into the stadium with Unified partner Gabe Raymond and Boone.
Events will be shown on ESPN2 from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, along with on ABC from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday.
Special Olympics athletes will compete in track and field, basketball, bocce, bowling, cheerleading, equestrian, flag football, golf, gymnastics, open water swimming, powerlifting, soccer, softball, stand up paddleboard, surfing, swimming, tennis, triathlon, and volleyball.