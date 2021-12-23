WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity girls basketball team topped Mill River 41-19 on Thursday evening.
"We keep getting better every day. It was great for the girls to see some success and get our first win at home after two road losses to start the season," said BF coach Todd Wells.
Laura Kamel poured in 22 points to lead the 1-2 Terriers.
Bellows Falls' roster: Coach — Todd Wells. Players — Laura Kamel, Nola Sciacca, Aliya Farmer, Tela Harty, Delaney Lockerby, Eryn Ross, Julia Nystrom, Savannah Sylvester Neal.
Bellows Falls’ Delaney Lockerby takes a shot during the first home basketball game for the season on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Bellows Falls would win 41-19 against Mill River.
Bellows Falls’ Julia Nystrom takes a shot during the first home basketball game for the season on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Bellows Falls would win 41-19 against Mill River.
Bellows Falls’ Julia Nystrom goes down the lane during the first home basketball game for the season on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Bellows Falls would win 41-19 against Mill River.
Bellows Falls Laura Kamel takes a free throw shot during the first home basketball game for the season on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Bellows Falls would win 41-19 against Mill River.
Bellows Falls’ Delaney Lockerby takes a shot during the first home basketball game for the season on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Bellows Falls would win 41-19 against Mill River.
Bellows Falls’ Julia Nystrom takes a shot during the first home basketball game for the season on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Bellows Falls would win 41-19 against Mill River.
Bellows Falls’ Julia Nystrom goes down the lane during the first home basketball game for the season on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Bellows Falls would win 41-19 against Mill River.
Bellows Falls Laura Kamel takes a free throw shot during the first home basketball game for the season on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Bellows Falls would win 41-19 against Mill River.
BF's schedule
Dec. 13 — lost to Springfield 59-31
Dec. 17 — lost to Windsor 81-8
Dec. 23 — beat Mill River 41-19
Dec. 30 — host Hartford: 7 p.m.
Jan. 3 — host Long Trail: 7 p.m.
Jan. 6 — at Leland & Gray: 7 p.m.
Jan. 10 — host Mid-Vermont Christian: 7 p.m.
Jan. 12 — host Green Mountain: 7 p.m.
Jan. 15 — at Arlington: 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 18 — host Proctor: 7 p.m.
Jan. 20 — at West Rutland: 7 p.m.
Jan. 22 — at Long Trail: 3 p.m.
Jan. 25 — host Rivendell: 7 p.m.
Feb. 1 — host White River Valley: 7 p.m.
Feb. 4 — at Green Mountain: 7 p.m.
Feb. 5 — at Poultney: 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 9 — host Leland & Gray: 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 — at White River Valley: 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 — host West Rutland: 7 p.m.
Feb. 18 — at Rivendell: 7 p.m.
Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.