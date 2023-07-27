BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Senior Center will continue to offer pick-up softball for those 55-years-old and above every Tuesday beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Living Memorial Park on the Lower Softball Field. Everyone 55-years-old and above is invited to join.
Those who plan to join should bring a glove, water bottle, and comfortable clothes. Participants do not have to run bases if they do not wish to.
For more information, contact the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department Senior Center at 802-257-7570 or email sclark@brattleboro.org. A complete listing and description of events can be found on www.brattleboro.org.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Senior Center can be found on Facebook at “Brattleboro Senior Center.” Those who would like to receive the monthly newsletter electronically should email the senior center using the email above.