BRATTLEBORO — Sports Illustrated. ESPN. Track & Field News.
They are all magazines that you could see pictures of or by Isabella Lonardo in the near future.
The Brattleboro Union High School senior, who enjoys taking sports photos, recently had some Kodak moments of her own — standing on the podium after sweeping the hurdles races and also winning the long jump at the Southern Vermont League Championships. She then received 109 votes to earn Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
“She is a very supportive teammate and committed to her sport. You can tell she has worked very hard, and that is evident in her success this year,” said BUHS track and field standout Ava Whitney.
On Saturday, Lonardo was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles at the state meet in a personal-best time of 48.46 seconds.
All about Isabella
1. Age: 18
2. Favorite track and field event: 300 hurdles
3. When were you introduced to the sport: In second grade through the Brattleboro Recreation Department’s summer track and field program
4. Favorite movie: Any of the Harry Potter movies
5. What you’re looking forward to: Helping coach Brattleboro’s summer track program and being a camp counselor for the Brattleboro Recreation Department’s summer camp
6. Future plans: Going to the University of Akron for photography
7. Your other interests: Photography (mostly sports photography), graphic design, drawing
8. Your best track memory: Working hard and coming back to place second in the state meet after not having a track season for two years due to COVID-19 and then foot surgery
9. Favorite dessert: My mom’s homemade apple pie
10. One thing on your bucket list: To travel all over the world and take pictures