BRATTLEBORO — The Saint Michael High School basketball team came away with a solid 62-41 victory over Buxton School Thursday night.
The Saints were fired up early, with every member of the team contributing to the offense, starting with Juleyen Carter, Hudson Buckley, Anthony Bills and Michael Pierce. Buxton had a strong defense, but was a bit careless in its execution of plays. Chase Clarke played fearless defense for Saint Michael, blocking passes and stealing the ball, and also contributed to the offense. Buckley and Pierce grabbed plenty of rebounds to keep the Saints in possession of the ball.
Saint Michael led at the half, 33-12, and Coach Nate Chechile was able to give most of the second half court time to his three eighth-grade players, who added to the final tally. Pierce led the Saints with 19 points, followed by Bills with 15 and Buckley contributing 9 more.
The Saints evened their record at 4-4 on the season. They will face Four Rivers Charter School in their next home game Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Winston Prouty.