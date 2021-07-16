MONTPELIER — Owen Kellington was selected 102nd overall in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft Monday by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is the highest drafted player out of Vermont ever and first since 2018.
Kellington graduated from U-32 in Montpelier this spring and was pitching for the Vermont Lake Monsters of the Futures League in Burlington. He is committed to UConn and the slot bonus is projected as $571,400 if he chooses to forgo college.
In his senior campaign the righthander went 7-0 with a 0.22 ERA across 49.0 innings with a 24.4 K/9. Pirates general manager, Ben Cherington, a graduate of Lebanon High School, said the organization plans to develop him as a starting pitcher.
Twin State Soccer
HANOVER, N.H. — The Vermont/New Hampshire Twin State soccer game is scheduled for July 17 at Hanover High School.
The girls’ game will kick off at 2 p.m. and the boys’ game will follow at 4:30 p.m.
Leland & Gray midfielder Riley Barton and Twin Valley defender Izaak Park will both play for the Vermont boys’ team.
Fun Run
BRATTLEBORO — Jennifer Smith won the one-mile race in 7:45, took the two-miler in 15:06, and also prevailed in the three-mile heat in 22:57 during Week 6 of the Red Clover Rovers’ Fun Run Series.
Connie Burton competed on two different courses. She was the runner-up in the one-mile race in 11:32 and also placed fourth in the two-miler in 25:52.
Four other runners participated. Lester Humphreys (26:05) and Serge Pouliot (40:05) did the 2.4-mile trail run, while Scott Hamm (16:59) earned silver and David Colliton (18:01) claimed the bronze in the two-mile race.
Nwora in NBA Finals
SAXTONS RIVER — Jordan Nwora, a 2017 graduate of Vermont Academy and small forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, is playing in the NBA Finals during his first pro season. The 6-8 sharpshooter scored 5.7 points on 45.9 percent shooting in his rookie campaign. He made his only field goal attempt in the finals thus far, a 3-pointer in Game 3.
Nwora is expected to join the Nigerian National Team, D’Tigers, for the Tokyo Olympics which upset the U.S. National Team 90-87 in the pre-Olympic qualifier. His father is an assistant coach.
Additionally, 2016 Vermont Academy graduate Bruce Brown had a breakout season with the star-studded Brooklyn Nets. The guard started in 37 games, scoring at an 8.8 clip, pulling down 5.4 rebounds and contributing 1.6 assists per contest.