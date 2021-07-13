Pitcher Owen Kellington, of Calais, Vt. and Union-32, was taken 102nd overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday. He is the second-highest Vermont product selected in the MLB June Draft behind UVM's Kirk McCaskill, who was selected 88th by the Angels in 1982. He is the highest selection in the June Draft for a Vermont high school product. Previously, pitcher Dale Halvorson of Essex High and Essex Junction was taken in the fifth round by Montreal, 106th overall, in the 1975 June Draft.
Several Vermont products were taken in high rounds of the former MLB January Secondary Draft including Mike Rochford of South Burlington, selected first by the Red Sox in the 1982 January Draft. Rochford is the only and most recent Vermont high school product to be drafted and reach the major leagues, pitching for Boston in parts of three seasons from 1988 to 1990. The last Vermont product to reach the majors was former UVM standout infielder Matt Duffy, who played for the Astros and Rangers in 2015 and 2016. McCaskill won 106 games for the Angels and White Sox in his 12 seasons from 1985 to 1996.
Kellington, Vermont's Gatorade Player of the Year and a two-time Capital League Player of the Year, led Union-32 to its first ever state title in June, the 2021 Vermont Division II State Championship. He is the first player from a Capital League high school to be drafted since Buddy Lamothe of Lyndon Institute and San Jacinto North CC (Texas) was selected by Houston in 2011.
If Kellington signs with the Pirates, he will join two other Vermont products in the affiliated minor leagues. Pitcher Theo McDowell of Essex Junction and South Burlington High is with the Texas organization (drafted in 2018) and pitcher Colby Morris of Middlebury College, a non-drafted free agent, is with the Brooklyn Cyclones of the New York Mets organization.