BRATTLEBORO — Arrr-tistic!
Eason DeMarsico and Brady Sparks each painted the corners on Wednesday evening at the Brattleboro Little League Field, combining for a no-hit shutout to lead the Pirates to a 5-0 victory over the Orioles.
"Eason was very accurate and Brady was able to get out of trouble," said skipper Trey Sparks, whose team improved to 2-0 on the young season.
The Pirates stole a two-run advantage in the top of the first, with DeMarsico's RBI double to left field being the highlight. He later went home on a wild pitch.
Several fans were perched on the top of the hill and others were looking on from the bleachers. Some of the younger spectators were seen skateboarding, heading to the snack bar, and chasing down foul balls.
Jack Edgar started the third frame with a double and eventually scored on a double steal. The Pirates capped the scoring in the fifth, with Nolan Demanski's two-run double to left being the big blow.
"The kids played hard," explained the winning manager. "It was a great team effort."
With former Athletics coach David Emery Sr. calling balls and strikes, DeMarsico and Sparks combined for 13 strikeouts, five walks and a no-no. Max Maddow made a couple of nice catches in center field.
Offensively, DeMarsico singled and doubled to power the winners. Mackson Hiner, Edgar and Demanski finished with one hit each.
"Eason had a big hit for us in the first. We jumped on them early," coach Sparks mentioned.
Briar Cutting (8 Ks, 2 BB, 5 hits) and Senji Kimura (3 Ks, 0 BB, 0 hits) took turns on the hill for the Orioles. Kimura also caught a line drive and had a couple of assists while playing shortstop in the early stages.
The O's left nine total runners stranded on the night. With the bases loaded in the third inning and one away, Brady Sparks fanned two consecutive batters to get out of the jam.
Pirates roster: Coaches — Trey Sparks, Jim Doel, Holly Domanski. Players — Brody Page, Dylyn Craig, Eason DeMarsico, Nolan Domanski, Jack Edgar, Conner Emery, Mackson Hiner, Max Madow, Vinny Doel, Jordan Paquette, Bentley Sparks, Brady Sparks.
Orioles roster: Coaches — Tucker Leary, Morris Kimura, John Leary. Players — Louis Alden, Owen Carrasquillo, Joshua Checille, Eldie Coplan, Briar Cutting, Jackson Ferreira, Braydon Fostyck, Charlie Harter, Senji Kimura, Cooper Leary, Dominic McKay.