TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray Ultimate defeated Bellows Falls 15-6 in a first-round playoff game Tuesday.
"We played a very consistent game. We were very steady," said winning coach Paul Paytas, whose team will host a second-round match on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. against the Fairfax-CVU winner.
Liam Towle had three goals, seven assists and five blocks to lead the Rebels. Warren Roberts contributed with five scores.
Baseball
WINDSOR — Ninth-seeded Leland & Gray fell to No. 8 Windsor 6-4 in Tuesday's Division 3 showdown.
"I'm proud of this group," said Rebels coach Marty Testo, whose players have been playing for late teammate Dylan Landers who died from injuries he sustained in a vehicle accident this season. "We have gotten plenty of support from our fans and the community."
Trent Pagach and Jeremy Graves each pounded out a couple of hits to lead Leland & Gray offensively. Parker Richardson chipped in with an RBI double.
Kristian Pierson went the distance on the hill for the Rebels.
"He pitched great. He gave us a chance," mentioned Testo.
Leland & Gray finished the season with a 5-9 record.